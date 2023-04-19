ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/G’gram, March 18

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, today, carried out raids at the Panchkula residence of a judicial officer and at the house of his nephew in Gurugram in connection with cases pertaining to a real estate developer and a builder. Sources said the permission to conduct the raid at the judge’s residence was taken from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

They added that the raid came after a taped conversation of the judge’s kin with a Gurugram-based builder was cited in the complaint. In Panchkula, the raid was conducted at the judicial officer’s official residence, located at the Judicial Complex in Sector 12A.

Sources said the raid lasted for about eight hours and during that time, no member of the house was allowed to go out of the premises. The raid ended at 2 pm and the ACB team took away a CPU, bank papers and many documents with them.

Simultaneously, raids were conducted on the Gurugram premises of the builder in Sector 65 and the residence of the kin of the judicial officer in Sector 57. The raids started around 7 am and concluded in the evening. The relative is reportedly involved in a manpower and security business headquartered in the Plaza mall.

The Faridabad ACP conducted the raid and took him to the ACB office in Sector 47, Gurugram. While it was not clear whether the ACB had registered an FIR in this regard, sources said the action was initiated after getting a complaint accompanied with “evidence” involving the judicial officer’s kin.