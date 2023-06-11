ACB recovers embezzled Rs 15 cr Bhiwani MC funds

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

RohtaK, June 10

In a major development in the case of the embezzlement of the Bhiwani municipal council funds meant for various works, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has got the embezzled funds, pegged at over Rs 15 crore, back from the bank after investigation into the case for several months.

The bank officials handed over a demand draft of Rs 15,07,63,402 to the Executive Officer (EO) of the Bhiwani municipal council in the ACB office Rohtak in the presence of Waseem Akram, SP, ACB, on Friday.

In March 2022, the Bhiwani City Police had booked a case under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC against Vinod Goyal, Vikash, bank manager Nitesh Agarwal, and some officials of the council regarding the embezzlement. The case was later transferred to the ACB for probe into the matter.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that the then chairman of the municipal council and the then executive officers and accountants had connived with the bank manager and several private persons and embezzled the MC funds, amounting to Rs 15 crore, by transferring it to the accounts of various firms.

The accused officials were arrested and a charge-sheet was filed against them in the court. Thereafter, the ACB set upon investigating the role of the bank and its executives.

Sources told The Tribune that after fixing responsibility, the managing director of the bank was served notice to join the investigation to explain the misconduct and lack of due diligence, leading to the embezzlement of the huge amount of public money.

“The investigation found the involvement of the council officials and bank manager in the crime, who transferred the council’s fund to private firms’ bank accounts through 57 fake signatures on various cheques in 2019 without making the entry of the details of the transactions in the account books of the council,” said the notice issued to the bank.

The bank representatives assured to take concrete action in the matter. Ultimately, on Friday, the bank officials handed over the bank draft of the embezzled amount to the council’s EO, said sources.