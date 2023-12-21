Accept recommendations on judicial officers’ promotion, Punjab and Haryana High Court orders state

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 20

Over three months after Haryana refused to agree to the recommendations made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appointing 13 judicial officers as Additional District and Sessions Judges, a Division Bench today directed the government to accept the same. The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji set a two-week deadline in this regard.

It also made it clear that the judicial officers recommended by the court would each be entitled to Rs 50,000 costs. The amount would be paid by the State for unnecessarily delaying the promotion and denying the officers their legitimate right to work on a higher post.

The directions came on a bunch of petitions by those working as Civil Judge Senior Division and Chief Judicial Magistrate. They were seeking the quashing of the impugned letter dated September 12, whereby the State refused to accept the recommendation.

The Bench said the court was a constitutional authority and its recommendations were binding, as held by the apex court. “It would frustrate the very purpose of this litigation if the State government is again to insist that the promotion should be made on the basis that the cut-off in the interview be ignored, which was decided at an earlier point of time. It would be even more disastrous to the context that one of the States has already accepted the said recommendations and 13 judicial officers have already been promoted to the said post in Punjab. To permit the State of Haryana to the contrary would open a Pandora’s box for the High Court, which has jurisdiction over two States and was striving to follow a unified policy,” the Bench added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .