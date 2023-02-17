Access to road denied, girls protest against cops

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 16

High drama prevailed at Kadarpur village today as students of a local government girls school sat on a dharna for not being allowed to use a road back home by the police.

The girls accused the cops of stopping them from taking direct route to their houses in Kadarpur ki Dhaani and forcing them to take a 5-km walk.

“We are being harassed every day. The police say it is their academy road and we can’t use it. They chase us away and force us to walk

5 km extra to get to our homes. The other route is not safe for girls, especially in the evening. We will not appear for exams in the school tomorrow, but will be sitting giving exam from here,” said a protester.

Meanwhile, The Haryana Police Academy authorities say it’s their land and not a thoroughfare, while villagers claim it to be their traditional route for years.