Accomplice of IAS officer gets bail in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar Lal has granted regular bail to Poonam Chopra, an accomplice of IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, in a case of taking bribe for clearing bills.

Chopra is admitted to bail on her furnishing bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of this court.

The court reasoned that the accused was a woman aged about 50 years having some health issues and neither a previous convict nor reported to be involved in any other criminal case.

“Further the petitioner remained under the confinement of police/judicial custody for considerable time since the date of her arrest in the present case. The investigation of the present case has already been completed against her and therefore circumstances since the dismissal of her previous bail application could be considered as changed,” said the court, in its order dated July 3.

The order added: “Further judicial confinement of petitioner is no more required for the purpose of investigation against her. The apprehension of the prosecution that the petitioner may influence the prosecution witnesses was found not sustainable as the witnesses of the present case are officials of the departments.”