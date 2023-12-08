Accountant booked for embezzling Rs 1.83 crore

Gurugram, December 7
An accountant of a private firm has been accused of fraudulently transferring Rs 1.83 crore from the bank accounts of a businessman and his family members.
Kamalbir Singh, who is a resident of the South City 1 area, has accused his accountant Manish Kumar Jain and his acquaintance Tilak R Anand of fraud. He has further alleged that the accused even threatened to implicate him in a false case.
The complainant stated that Jain had been working with him as an accountant for about 10-12 years and used to get cheques signed by the businessman and his other family members.
The accountant embezzled Rs 1,83,50,000 by getting 19 cheques of an overdraft bank account signed by the family, said the businessman.
An FIR was registered against Jain and his accomplice Anand under various sections of the IPC.
