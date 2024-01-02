Accumulated waste an eyesore in Kaithal

Kaithal has been reeling under insanitary conditions for long. Despite several sanitation campaigns conducted by the MC in the city, there has been no improvement in the sanitary conditions here. The civic body has simply failed to ensure proper disposal and removal of waste in the city. Effective steps are highly needed to ensure that cleanliness is maintained across Kaithal. Satish Seth, Kaithal

Poor maintenance of roads in Panchkula

A portion of the Zirakpur-Shimla highway near Panchkula’s Sector 21 has been damaged for months. Similarly, many roads in Sectors 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 are in poor condition, highlighting the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned towards the maintenance of civic infrastructure. Despite the problem having been raised by residents several times, no change has taken place on ground. The authorities concerned are requested to take note of the residents’ grievances and ensure that these damaged portions are fixed at the earliest. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Wrong-side driving on the rise in Gurugram

Shopkeepers in Gurugram’s Sector 64 market area often complain about the persistent traffic violations by some deliverymen on roads. In order to avoid taking a U-turn to reach a delivery shop near Deuce Badminton Arena here, they use the wrong side of the road to reach the shop, posing threat to the lives of commuters. It is high time that the traffic police took strict action against those violating the traffic rules.

Supriya Pathak, Gurugram

