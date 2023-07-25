Accused flees police custody, three cops suspended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 24

Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan has suspended two police personnel after an accused in an immigration fraud case fled from their custody when they took him to his office in connection with recovery of money.

The accused is Gurlal Singh, a resident of Dera Badagaon in the district. He was allegedly helped by his family members in his escape who thrashed the police personnel.

“I have suspended ASI Radhey Shyam and head constable Arvind of the Sadar Bazar police station. A special investigation team (SIT), headed by DSP City Bir Singh, has been constituted to inquire into the matter. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any information about the accused Gurlal Singh and the family members who helped him escape from police custody,” said the SP.

Gurlal is a habitual offender and as many as 24 cases of thrashing, immigration fraud, attempt to murder, rape and extortion have been registered against him in Karnal, Kurukshetra and different places in Punjab, said the SP.

#Karnal