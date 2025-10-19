DT
Home / Haryana / Accused held in hand grenade seizure case

Accused held in hand grenade seizure case

On October 7, Gurvinder and Sandeep of Punjab were arrested with a hand grenade and five live cartridges from the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested the fourth accused in connection with the hand grenade recovery case. The accused has been identified as Vishu, a resident of Patiala.

CIA-2 in-charge Mohan Lal said on October 7, Gurvinder and Sandeep of Punjab were arrested with a hand grenade and five live cartridges from the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road.

During the investigation, the team arrested their accomplice Suresh on October 13. Their accomplice Vishu was arrested on October 16. Further investigation in the case is underway.

