Accused held in hand grenade seizure case
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested the fourth accused in connection with the hand grenade recovery case. The accused has been identified as Vishu, a resident of Patiala.
CIA-2 in-charge Mohan Lal said on October 7, Gurvinder and Sandeep of Punjab were arrested with a hand grenade and five live cartridges from the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road.
During the investigation, the team arrested their accomplice Suresh on October 13. Their accomplice Vishu was arrested on October 16. Further investigation in the case is underway.
