Accused in Gurugram school murder case to be tried as adult, rules court

Gurugram, December 13
The accused in the Gurugram school murder case will be tried as adult, a local court ruled on Tuesday.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal rejected the appeal from accused Bholu’s side.
On behalf of Bholu, an appeal was filed against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board to conduct the trial considering him as an adult. After rejection of the appeal the court fixed December 22 for the next hearing. Charges can be framed against Bholu during the hearing.
In December, after hearing the arguments of all the three parties — the Bholu side, deceased Prince’s side and the CBI, the court had given the next date for pronouncing the verdict. On Tuesday evening, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Bholu side against the JJB’s decision.
“The court has fixed the date of December 22 for the next hearing in the case. While giving the decision to dismiss the appeal, the court said the charges will be framed against Bholu on the next date,” said Barun Thakur, father of Prince.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...