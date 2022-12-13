Accused in Gurugram school murder case to be tried as adult, rules court

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

The accused in the Gurugram school murder case will be tried as adult, a local court ruled on Tuesday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal rejected the appeal from accused Bholu’s side.

On behalf of Bholu, an appeal was filed against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board to conduct the trial considering him as an adult. After rejection of the appeal the court fixed December 22 for the next hearing. Charges can be framed against Bholu during the hearing.

In December, after hearing the arguments of all the three parties — the Bholu side, deceased Prince’s side and the CBI, the court had given the next date for pronouncing the verdict. On Tuesday evening, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Bholu side against the JJB’s decision.

“The court has fixed the date of December 22 for the next hearing in the case. While giving the decision to dismiss the appeal, the court said the charges will be framed against Bholu on the next date,” said Barun Thakur, father of Prince.