Accused jumps from court building, hurt

Ambala, June 29
A man who was held by the police under theft charges jumped from the first floor of the court complex in Ambala City in a bid to escape. However, he was caught by the police and taken to the Civil Hospital with leg and head injuries.
The accused has been identified as Aman, alias Mor, a resident of Lal Kurti area of Ambala Cantt. He was arrested yesterday for allegedly stealing a mobilephone from a gurdwara.
In his complaint, ASI Ramkaran said Aman was to be produced before a court today. They were sitting on a bench and waiting on the first floor, when suddenly, he jerked the hand of a policeman and jumped from the first floor. He suffered leg and head injuries.
A case has been registered under Sections 224, 186 and 511, IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...