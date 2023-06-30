Accused jumps from court building, hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 29

A man who was held by the police under theft charges jumped from the first floor of the court complex in Ambala City in a bid to escape. However, he was caught by the police and taken to the Civil Hospital with leg and head injuries.

The accused has been identified as Aman, alias Mor, a resident of Lal Kurti area of Ambala Cantt. He was arrested yesterday for allegedly stealing a mobilephone from a gurdwara.

In his complaint, ASI Ramkaran said Aman was to be produced before a court today. They were sitting on a bench and waiting on the first floor, when suddenly, he jerked the hand of a policeman and jumped from the first floor. He suffered leg and head injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 224, 186 and 511, IPC.