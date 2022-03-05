Accused of rape, cop jumps before train, dies

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 4

A head constable in the district police, who was booked for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage on January 12, reportedly died by suicide by jumping before a running train near Sector 6 in the wee hours today.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep of Kaimla village of Karnal.

Inspector Rajkumar, SHO, GRP, said that Sandeep had sent a message to his family members before ending his life in which he had alleged that some people, including a woman, were responsible for him taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC against the woman and others on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the SHO added. The body has been handed over to the victim’s kin after the post-mortem examination.

The police had booked Sandeep for raping a woman on her complaint. She had alleged that Sandeep had raped her by making promises to marry her. She also got pregnant. But when she asked him about marriage, he refused, she claimed. Following her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and his brother.