Accused of trespass, three Gurugram cops suspended

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 22

The Gurugram police have suspended three cops after an inquiry was initiated against them on the orders of the High Court. An advocate has moved the HC against a probationer SI and two ASIs for house trespass.

Sources said these cops had allegedly conducted raids at the house of the lawyer in Chandigarh without any permission in a case of abduction of a minor girl. All cops were posted at the Bilaspur police station. They have been now sent to the Police Lines. “Three cops were suspended pending inquiry ordered by the HC into a complaint by an advocate,” said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

