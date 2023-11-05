Acquired land in militarised zones to remain free from construction: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear the acquired land within militarised zones have to be kept free from all types of construction developed as open green areas without compromising with the national security and safety.

The judgment by the Division Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari came on a bunch of petitions, including one filed by a gallantry award recipient way back in 1989. Owners in possession of about three and half acres within the Gurugram Municipal limits, the petitioners had submitted that notifications for land acquisition were issued without application of mind.

One of the issues before the Bench was whether the land in question, located near a military zone and subject to certain rules under “the Defence Act,” were restricted in terms of use. The Bench made it clear that acquiring land within restricted zones was reasonable because it aligned with national security interests. Private individuals building structures in the restricted areas without the government acquisition could pose a risk to the national security and safety. Therefore, the government’s acquisition of land in sensitive zones was considered legitimate for the protection of national security.

The judgment sets a clear path for the development and utilisation of land acquired by the government, ensuring they do not compromise with the national security. The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications on land acquisition practices in areas vital for the country’s defence and safety.

The acquiring authority has also been granted the authority to make lawful awards for both vacant land and acquired constructions. However, the judgment emphasises on the importance of determining whether these constructions were built before or after the issuance of a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. Additionally, consideration should be given to whether these constructions were raised prior to the coming into force of “the Defence Act”.

“The acquiring authority may proceed to make lawful awards both in respect of vacant land, besides in respect of the acquired constructions, bearing in mind as to whether such constructions were raised post or prior to the making of a notification under Section 4 of the “Act of 1894”, besides bearing in mind that the said constructions were raised prior to the coming into force of “the Defence Act,” the Bench asserted, before dismissing the petitions with Rs 50,000 costs on each petitioner.