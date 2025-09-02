DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Acquittal in main case wipes out ‘failure to appear’ FIR, rules HC

Acquittal in main case wipes out ‘failure to appear’ FIR, rules HC

Justice Sumeet Goel says dragging on with non-appearance case post-acquittal is unfair, disproportionate, and burdens courts
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:14 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune File Photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a separate FIR registered for failing to appear in court during that trial cannot be allowed to continue once a person is acquitted in the main criminal case.

Advertisement

Justice Sumeet Goel made it clear that the follow-up proceedings for non-appearance lose their meaning and become an abuse of law once the principal trial ends in acquittal.

Justice Goel explained that Section 229-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with absence after a proclamation, was indeed a stand-alone offence. Yet, dragging on with the non-appearance case would be unfair, disproportionate and a needless burden on the already clogged courts when the accused was ultimately exonerated in the very case from which the proclamation arose.

Advertisement

Quashing an FIR under Section 229-A against an accused in a drugs case, Justice Goel asserted: “Once the main trial has been decided on merits and culminated in acquittal, the ancillary proceedings which have no independent existence, cannot be permitted to continue, as the same would amount to abuse of the process of law.”

Justice Goel drew strength from the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in Daljit Singh versus State of Haryana and own high court’s earlier decision in Sanjeet versus State of Haryana. Both rulings asserted that failure-to-appear was technically an offence by itself, but courts must also look at the larger picture and not apply the law in a rigid, mechanical way.

Advertisement

The Bench added that High Courts, exercising inherent powers under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (earlier Section 482 CrPC), were duty-bound to prevent abuse of the judicial process and to secure justice. “The law is not merely a set of programmed, nailed-to-the-ground rules,” Justice Goel asserted, adding that its true purpose was to deliver substantive justice.

Going into the background of the case, the Bench observed that the main NDPS trial against the petitioner had ended in his acquittal in April 2024, which was never challenged. Holding that continuation of the subsequent FIR for absence would serve no purpose, Justice Goel quashed the proceedings.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts