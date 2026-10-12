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Home / Haryana / ACS Health reviews facilities at Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt, warns against negligence

ACS Health reviews facilities at Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt, warns against negligence

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:10 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, inspects the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital on Sunday.
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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, on Sunday inspected the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment and directed the Civil Surgeon to implement a QR code-based registration system to streamline procedures and spare patients unnecessary hassle. She warned that negligence in patient care, poor sanitation and inadequate supervision of diagnostic services would not be tolerated.

She reviewed healthcare services, including Health, AYUSH and emergency care, patient registration, medicine stocks, staffing, cleanliness and diagnostic facilities.

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“Providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the people is the state government’s top priority. No negligence in the delivery of medical services will be tolerated. Patients must receive timely treatment in a clean and safe environment,” she said.

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The Additional Chief Secretary visited the general and emergency wards, interacted with admitted patients and sought direct feedback on the quality of treatment being provided. She also questioned emergency duty doctor Dr Ritika about patient management and treatment arrangements.

She directed hospital authorities to maintain high standards of sanitation across all patient areas. She also reviewed the availability of doctors, supporting staff and essential medicines.

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The Civil Surgeon informed her that adequate manpower was available and medicine stocks were sufficient to meet patients’ requirements. Misra directed officials to closely supervise MRI, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities operated under public-private partnerships.

She made it clear that outsourcing diagnostic services did not absolve the Health Department of its responsibility for their quality and functioning. Senior doctors must closely monitor these facilities to ensure that patients receive timely and reliable diagnostic services, she said, warning that negligence in their operation would not be tolerated.

The Additional Chief Secretary also sought an update on the renovation and expansion of the Civil Hospital in Ambala City. Officials informed her that renovation work had been completed and a newly constructed extension building was ready for inauguration.

Ambala Cantonment SDM Kanika Goyal, Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Beri, Principal Medical Officer Dr Pooja, Dr Sameer Singla, Atal Cancer Care Centre Director Dr Yashpal, District AYUSH Officer Dr Satpal and other officials were present during the inspection.

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