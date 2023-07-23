Act against official for negligence, NGT tells pollution board

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 22

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Member Secretary (MS), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), to initiate disciplinary action against the Regional Officer concerned of the board for negligence in duty and indirectly permitting a mining company in Gannaur area, and thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

Perils of unregulated mining The NGT in its orders observed that there was huge degradation of environment due to unregulated sand mining, which posed a threat to biodiversity. It could destroy riverine vegetation, cause erosion, pollute water sources, hit riparian ecology, damage river ecosystem, weaken riverbeds, destroy organisms living on riverbeds, spell disaster for the conservation of bird species and increase saline water in the rivers

The company M/S Ultimate Group was mining sand at the Gyaspur-Rasulpur sand unit in Gannaur of Sonepat district without valid consent to operate (CTO). It was alleged in the complaint that the company extracted sand beyond permissible quantity — to the extent of 40 ft — from the Yamuna, resulting in a change of the course of the river.

The company had started operation on April 30, 2018, and had a valid CTO up to September 30, 2022. It had applied for renewal of the CTO, but the board refused the application on August 21, 2022, due to non-submission of complete documents and the requisite fees under the water and air Acts.

The state pollution control board served a closure order under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, on March 17 this year.

Following the orders of the NGT on April 17, a committee comprising of Pradeep Kumar, MS, HSPCB; Lalit Sewach, DC Sonepat; geologist Deepak Hooda; Kamaljeet Singh, RO, Sonepat; and Ravinder Yadav, AEE, HSPCB, inspected the site on May 15 and observed that the mining activities were done outside the lease area allotted to the unit and the company had extracted sand from the Yamuna beyond permissible quantity.

The HSPCB submitted an action-taken report (ATR) and a joint committee report to the NGT on July 20. It recommended imposition of Rs 35.66 lakh fine on the company for violating pollution norms.

Following reports, the Principal Bench headed by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Chairperson, said in its orders yesterday that the perusal of the report revealed that the matter was within the knowledge of the Regional Officer, and in spite of the knowledge that the unit had no valid CTO, it was indirectly allowed to operate in violation of environmental rules.

The NGT said no further action had been taken to recover the environmental compensation that was assessed to the tune of Rs 35.66 lakh. It directed the MS of the board to initiate disciplinary action against the officer. The tribunal further ordered the board to take remedial action, stop mining activity, realise the environmental compensation according to rules and submit a report within four weeks.

