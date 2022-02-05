Act on complaint by MDU teacher, Rohtak SP told

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 4

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) to take appropriate action within eight weeks on a complaint lodged by a professor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, over the alleged framing of his wife, who is also a faculty member at the university.

In orders dated February 2, 2022, the NHRC has also asked the SP to inform the complainant as well as the commission of the action taken in the matter.

In the complaint lodged with the NHRC, Dr Ashwani Kumar Dhingra, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, had alleged that the police officials concerned had violated Section 39 of the CrPC while registering an FIR against his wife, Dr Sunita Dhingra, on the basis of a false complaint.

The statement of the complainant was not verified, nor were Dr Sunita or her family members informed about the matter by the police officials concerned, said Dr Dhingra.

One Suresh Kumar Nandal had stated before the police that Dr Sunita had secured a job of lecturer at MDU on the basis of forged academic certificates.

“The complainant, who is neither an employee of MDU nor associated with the university administration in any capacity, had made the complaint to the police on presumptions and conjectures,” Dr Dhingra said, adding that his family suffered harassment due to the police case.

He said the complaint was found to be false after multiple probes and eventually cancelled, still the police did not submit the closure report.

Dr Dhingra had sought disciplinary and legal action against ASI Naresh Kumar, SI Davender Mann, the then SHO of PGIMS police station, and other police officials concerned for intentionally registering a patently false FIR for extraneous consideration along with grant of monetary compensation.