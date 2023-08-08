Haryana: Action against 9 more doctors for negligence

Chandigarh, August 7
Nine more doctors of the Health Department will be chargesheeted for on-duty negligence while some teams of the National Health Mission (NHM) were carrying out inspections.
In total, 14 medics are under the scanner and could face chargesheets, paving the way for penalties under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.
The office of the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) wrote to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on May 21 regarding the chargesheeting of nine doctors, following which the DGHS had written to the Civil Surgeons of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar on August 3 for taking action.
A team of the NHM had carried out inspections in the districts in December 2022.
The doctors against whom action has been taken are Dr Achal Tripathi, Dr Budhram, Dr Divya, Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Ajay Pal Singh, Dr Mandeep, Dr Bhawar Singh, Dr Bhuvesh and Dr Misba.
The Tribune had reported earlier on July 28 that five doctors would be chargesheeted with a major penalty as they were either absent from work, or were negligent.
