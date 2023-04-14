Action sought against 5 officials for skipping grievances panel meet

Kurukshetra, April 13
Miffed over the absence of the HoDs of five departments from the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee meeting, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister recommended action against the officials.
Kamal Gupta, who was chairing the meeting at the Panchayat Bhawan in Kurukshetra, directed Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner to initiate strict action against the HoDs of five departments who were absent from the meeting and also told the HoDs to reach for the meeting in time.
The minister said, “Despite receiving directions to attend the meeting, heads of Housing Board Haryana, Food and Drug Administration, Deputy Excise and Taxation commissioner (excise), Deputy Excise and Taxation commissioner (sales) and Animal Husbandry and Dairying department were absent without intimation. A strict action will be initiated against them.”
During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to resolve the petty complaints on priority. As many as 19 complaints were listed for the meeting, of which 15 were resolved while four were kept pending.
