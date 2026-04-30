Activist demands probe into encroachment on Sirsa college land

Authorities have been urged to take immediate action to protect land donated to Government National College (GNC), Sirsa, after local activist Kartar Singh filed a complaint alleging undue pressure from the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Sirsa on the college administration. Singh has also called for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to verify land records and safeguard college assets.

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According to the complaint, a street adjoining the college, which was earlier 11 ft wide, has allegedly been expanded to over 22 ft on college land. Singh further alleged that under political and administrative pressure, there are plans to widen it further, which may lead to additional encroachment. Sources claim the move is intended to increase the value of adjacent plots.

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Singh submitted his complaint to senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of Haryana, ACS Higher Education, Director General of Higher Education, Deputy Commissioner of Sirsa, and the principals of GNC and Government College for Women (GCW), Sirsa. The complaint also refers to Civil Writ Petition 67 of 2024 (Public Interest Litigation), Kartar Singh vs State of Haryana & Others, in which the High Court had earlier expressed concern over encroachments on college land.

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The complaint further highlighted that parts of the land donated by the Sirsa Education Society in 1979, including the Bal Bhawan area measuring 29 kanals at Khasra No. 149, have allegedly been misused or encroached upon. Singh claimed that due to vested political interests attempts are being made to acquire the land for non-educational purposes through administrative influence.

He has requested that the SIT conduct a measurement of the land as per the 1979 revenue records, revoke any unauthorised use, and ensure that the college property remains intact. He also suggested that the Bal Bhawan area be used for a new building for GCW Sirsa, while retaining the existing GNC Sirsa campus. Singh further warned that authorities could be held accountable for any negligence.

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GNC Principal Shatrujeet Singh said the land should be officially measured and action should be taken strictly as per rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, District Municipal Commissioner and ADC Virendra Sehrawat on Wednesday said that if the college does not demolish the wall encroaching on the street within a week, the Tehsildar will remove it to resolve issues faced by residents of Bansal Colony.

ADC Sehrawat said the street has already been demarcated and measured using proper machinery. The measurements indicate that the GNC wall falls within the street area, which, he said, has also been accepted by the college administration. He added that the street will be widened as per rules and law.

He further clarified that there is no undue pressure, and action is being taken only to enforce the law. "Local residents had raised concerns regarding the street with the administration, following which the DC ordered resolution of the issue. Accordingly, the department is now working to clear the portion of the street that includes the college wall through proper legal procedures," he said.