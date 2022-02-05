Activist: Raise I-T exemption limit

Yamunanagar, February 4
Vijay Kapur, an educationist and social activist, urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise the Income Tax exemption limit.
He demanded to raise this exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh for citizens and Rs 3.50 lakh for senior citizens in view of the rising cost of living, which would give relief to the middle class.
“NRIs have to file Income Tax Returns even their income is much below the taxable limit, thus causing inconvenience to them,” he said, adding that same facilities should be provided to NRIs to encourage foreign investment to boost the economy.
