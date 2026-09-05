DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Activist seeks FIR over pollution at turtle habitat in Fatehabad

Activist seeks FIR over pollution at turtle habitat in Fatehabad

Forest department promises action

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Turtles swim in the polluted water in a pond at Kajalheri village.
Advertisement
Concerns over pollution at the protected turtle habitat in Fatehabad’s Kajal Heri have prompted wildlife conservationist Vaishali Rana to seek registration of an FIR. Rana has alleged that among other activities, untreated sewage is being flushed into water bodies, affecting turtles and their breeding grounds.In her complaint to senior police and wildlife officials, Rana said sewage from the village had been flowing into the Shri Guru Gorakhnath Community Reserve, notified by the Haryana Government in 2019.

The issue first came into focus on August 23, when a large number of fish were found dead in the reserve. Rana’s complaint attributes the deaths to low oxygen levels in the water, allegedly caused by sewage discharge.

Advertisement

Notably, the reserve is home to an estimated 150-200 Indian softshell turtles. It also hosts red-roofed and Indian peacock turtles.

Advertisement

Rana alleged that poor water quality was linked to skin infections, fungal lesions and other health problems among the turtles, adding that some of them were leaving the pond in search of cleaner water. She said some of them had been crushed under vehicles while crossing roads during their movement towards the Kishangarh canal.

The activist also raised concerns over nesting sites, alleging that stray dogs and buffaloes were damaging them.

Advertisement

She further alleged that wildlife authorities had issued directions after an inspection in January to stop sewage from entering the pond, protect nesting islands, prevent cattle entry and deploy a dedicated guard, but failed to implement them.

The complaint accused wildlife officials, the Fatehabad BDPO, Kajalheri Panchayat representatives and members of the reserve management committee of negligence.

The Forest Department said action was already being taken in the matter. “The pollution issue at the Kajalheri protected turtle habitat was in the department’s notice. The pond was old and was being used by village buffaloes, while village wastewater had also been entering it,” Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Yadav said.

He added that the department had discussed the matter with villagers and planned to create a separate channel to carry wastewater away from the pond. He said the department was concerned about the habitat and would ensure that wildlife was not harmed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts