Activist seeks FIR over pollution at turtle habitat in Fatehabad

The issue first came into focus on August 23, when a large number of fish were found dead in the reserve. Rana’s complaint attributes the deaths to low oxygen levels in the water, allegedly caused by sewage discharge.

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Notably, the reserve is home to an estimated 150-200 Indian softshell turtles. It also hosts red-roofed and Indian peacock turtles.

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Rana alleged that poor water quality was linked to skin infections, fungal lesions and other health problems among the turtles, adding that some of them were leaving the pond in search of cleaner water. She said some of them had been crushed under vehicles while crossing roads during their movement towards the Kishangarh canal.

The activist also raised concerns over nesting sites, alleging that stray dogs and buffaloes were damaging them.

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She further alleged that wildlife authorities had issued directions after an inspection in January to stop sewage from entering the pond, protect nesting islands, prevent cattle entry and deploy a dedicated guard, but failed to implement them.

The complaint accused wildlife officials, the Fatehabad BDPO, Kajalheri Panchayat representatives and members of the reserve management committee of negligence.

The Forest Department said action was already being taken in the matter. “The pollution issue at the Kajalheri protected turtle habitat was in the department’s notice. The pond was old and was being used by village buffaloes, while village wastewater had also been entering it,” Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Yadav said.

He added that the department had discussed the matter with villagers and planned to create a separate channel to carry wastewater away from the pond. He said the department was concerned about the habitat and would ensure that wildlife was not harmed.