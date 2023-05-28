Activists all set for Delhi women mahapanchayat

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 27

Leaders of khap and farmers’ organisations and women and youth activists in the state are set to reach Delhi tomorrow for a women mahapanchayat in front of the new Parliament building in support of the protesting wrestlers.

The Delhi Police have beefed up security around the Parliament building, which is to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow morning.

“Since there is Intelligence input that the protesters may proceed to Jantar Mantar at night, the Delhi Police will intensify security arrangements late in the evening by putting up barricades and deploying a considerable number of police personnel at Tikri, Singhu and other borders,” the sources said.

Surender Singh Solanki, chief of Palam Khap 360, claimed that women in large numbers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh would reach Delhi to attend the mahapanchayat, while leaders of khap panchayats and farm outfits would assist them. He said many people had planned to reach Jantar Mantar either late at night or in the wee hours as the Delhi Police might not allow them to enter Delhi on Sunday morning.

“They will stay at Jantar Mantar and proceed to the mahapanchayat venue in the morning, along with the protesting wrestlers and others,” he added.

A group of women left for Delhi from Meham today morning.

On Friday evening, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the inauguration of the Parliament building. The area of New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area. Only public transport vehicles, civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move. Jantar Mantar and the new Parliament building are located in New Delhi district.

“Civil services aspirants, whose examination centres are located in New Delhi district, are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience,” the advisory maintained.

Traffic advisory

