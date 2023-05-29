Activists from Punjab stopped from heading towards Delhi

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 28

The barricading and deployment of a heavy police force outside Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala City foiled the plans of farm activists, a majority of them women, from Punjab to participate in the ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’ today in Delhi.

Over 200 activists under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, made a halt here at the gurdwara on the NH-44 last night and had the plan to leave for Delhi early morning. However, heavy police deployment was made and they were not allowed to leave the gurdwara. Tippers and canters were also placed on the road to stop the activists. After finding no success, they staged a dharna outside the gurdwara, raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

KMSC leader Sukhvinder Singh said: “Despite the FIR, Brij Bhushan has not been arrested so far, while we are not being allowed to proceed towards Delhi. Despite repeated requests, the police officials have not allowed us to go ahead, following which we decided to sit outside the gurdwara to mark our protest.”

Some tense moments were seen when the farm activists started erecting a tent due to the rising temperature. The on-duty police officials stopped the protestors, as they had no permission to erect the tent. However, later they were given permission.

At Shahpur village, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) activists were stopped from heading towards Delhi and the activists staged a dharna on the service lane on the NH-44. However, later they joined the protestors outside Manji Sahib Gurdwara. Around 3.30 pm, the protestors lifted their dharna.

SGPC member Harpal Singh Pali said: “Everyone has the right to protest and the governments do stop protestors, but the deployment of police outside of the gurdwara and stopping people forcefully from going out is not right. We will mark our protest as the deployment of police outside the gurdwara created panic among devotees.”

In Kurukshetra, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh was detained by the police from his house to stop him from attending the mahapanchayat. Later, the farm activists held a demonstration outside CIA-2 unit, following which he was released.

Gurnam Singh said: “Instead of arresting Brij Bhushan, the government is arresting protesters. The BJP has killed democracy. We will hold a programme to honour Satya Pal Malik and the wrestlers in Sonepat on June 4. I challenge the government to stop us. I appeal to all to attend the programme in large numbers and show our strength.”

Women wing president of Sarva Jatiya Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat Santosh Dahiya and BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains were also kept under house arrest.

Meanwhile, SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “Adequate security arrangements were made to maintain the law and order situation. Everything went off peacefully and the protestors went back after staging a dharna.”