Actress Munmun Dutta gets anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today “made absolute” or confirmed the interim anticipatory bail granted to actor Munmun Dutta in a case registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Disposing of her plea, Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the High Court asserted that the petitioner, vide order dated February 4, was directed to join the investigation, subject to the compliance of the condition envisaged in the CrPC. The state counsel, on instructions from a deputy superintendent of police, submitted that the petitioner had joined the investigation and was cooperating.

Best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Hindi serial “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, Dutta had moved the court for anticipatory bail through counsel Ruchi Sekhri in an FIR registered in May last year under Sections 3(1)(u) of the Act at the city police station in Hansi district. Four FIRs, registered for the same incident, were clubbed with the present case after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

Justice Jhingan, on the previous date of hearing, had observed that it would be a debatable issue whether the use of an objectionable term for describing herself would itself be enough to fall within the ambit of the Act.

“This court exercises self-restraint from saying that ‘prima facie’ the provisions of the Act are not applicable, as it may affect the investigation and the trial,” Justice Jhingan had asserted, adding that the petitioner was related to media and used the objectionable term in a video. As per the contention raised, the objectionable term was used by the petitioner for herself and not for any other person belonging to any particular community.