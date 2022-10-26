Adampur bypoll: 3 CMs, 2 ex-CMs to spice up campaign

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 25

The crucial Adampur byelection is set to witness a build-up of political heavyweights in the next few days, with the visits of three sitting chief ministers and two former chief ministers.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to hit the campaign trail in the final leg of the electioneering in favour of the BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, the two chief ministers of the AAP-ruled states, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, are also set to join the canvassing for the AAP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi.

Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already made three appearances in Hisar district and interacted with people in Adampur Mandi today, with party candidate Jai Prakash by his side. Former CM and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala too accompanied the party nominee Kurda Ram Nambardar during his campaign to various villages.

The BJP sources said the government doesn’t not want to leave anything to chance as it had lost two byelections in two years – Baroda bypoll in 2020 and Ellenabad bypoll in 2021. “The party has assigned leaders representing various social categories to visit Adampur for over a week. Senior leaders, including state president Om Prakash Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and Kamal Gupta etc, have visited Adampur,” said a source.

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal to canvass

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will carry out a roadshow in many villages of the Adampur segment on Wednesday. AAP Haryana in charge Anurag Dhanda said Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh would also join the campaign in next few days.

