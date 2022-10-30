Adampur bypoll ‘small’ test of govt’s performance: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 29

Making an entry on a virtual platform in the Adampur byelection, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that his government had inflicted a heavy blow on three Cs — corruption, casteism and crime. These had been afflicting the society in the state in the past.

Interacting with youth of Adampur segment via Zoom, the CM said the bypoll was a small test of the government’s performance. “Help us to pass this test with good marks. The result will show how satisfied you are with the government,” he stated. He called upon the youth of the Adampur area to ensure the win of Bhavya Bishnoi, who is the BJP candidate in the byelection.

Without naming Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CM said, “Some leaders had come to Adampur to perform Ram-Rami (a ritual of interaction with people on the occasion of Diwali), but they are not connected to you by heart.” He added that he would come to Adampur on November 1. About 2,000 youth had registered themselves for an online session with the Chief Minister.

Khattar said they had provided good governance and a clean administration. “As a result, every section of the state is satisfied with the policies of our government. We are formulating schemes focused on education, health and security, besides making youth self-reliant,” he said.

“We are providing employment on the basis of merit. The old system of recommendations and money power in getting jobs has been eradicated from the state,” he said.