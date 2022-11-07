Adampur has given youngest member to Assembly: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that with the victory of Bhavya Bishnoi in the Adampur byelection, the Haryana Assembly had got the youngest legislature.

Have worked for inclusive growth Our govt has done inclusive development. In eight years, the govt has done development works worth Rs 600 crore in Adampur and the remaining works will be done in the next 2 years. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

“The people of Adampur have elected the youngest MLA of the state, as our party candidate Bhavay has become the youngest MLA. Earlier, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was the youngest MLA. With this victory, the number of the BJP has reached 41, while the Congress has been reduced to 30. It is a major change in the Haryana Assembly,” said the CM while celebrating the victory of Bishnoi in the byelection with party workers at the PWD rest house in the evening.

He offered sweets to party workers and congratulated and thanked the people of Adampur for giving the mandate to the BJP in the byelection. “I congratulate and thank the people of Adampur for electing Bhavay in this election. I give the credit of the victory to the party workers and people of Adampur,” said the CM.

Khattar said their government had done inclusive development of the state without any discrimination. In the past eight years, the government has done development works worth Rs 600 crore in Adampur and the remaining works would be done in the coming two years, the CM added.

He counted the works done by the government in Adampur and said that they had constructed a college in Adampur, a railway under-bypass and several works of remodelling etc. He blamed the Congress for neglecting this area and said that it had done nothing to develop this area, but the BJP MLA Bhavay will develop the area in all manners. Later, the CM watched the premiere of the Haryanvi movie “Dada Lakmi Chand” movie in Super Mall.

