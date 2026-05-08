Adampur sarpanch poll sees muted campaign

The election for the post of sarpanch in Mandi Adampur village of Hisar district is witnessing a subdued campaign, even as a multi-corner contest takes shape ahead of polling on May 10.

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Despite the political legacy associated with the village, campaigning has remained largely low-key, with limited mobilisation on the ground. The contest involves six candidates — Jagat Pal, Jagdish Kumar Bhadu, Pankaj, Mohit Goyal, Rakesh Jangra and Rajinder Kumar — vying for the top post. The elections are being held after Mandi Adampur was recently downgraded from a Municipal Committee to a village panchayat following sustained demands from local residents.

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The politically influential Bishnoi family, which has dominated the region’s electoral landscape for decades, has chosen to stay away from the contest. However, the BJP’s district unit has shown interest in the election after a relative of former Haryana minister Kamal Gupta entered the fray. Sources close to the Bishnoi family said they have opted not to back any candidate as they do not wish to get involved in village-level politics.