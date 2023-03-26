Adaptive traffic mgmt system to come up at 8 junctions in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 25

To improve the traffic movement on one of the busiest stretches in the Ambala Sadar area, the Municipal Council will install an adaptive traffic management system (ATMS) at eight junctions at the cost of Rs 1.30 crore.

The traffic lights will come up on nearly 4-km-long stretch from Rai Market to the Industrial Area in Ambala, Sadar (a stretch of NH 444-A). The Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, several schools and colleges are situated on the same stretch and it witnessed a huge traffic movement.

As per the information, the council identified Rai Market Chowk, Geeta Gopal Chowk, Civil Hospital Chowk, Subhash Park Chowk, SD College, Mahesh Nagar Chowk, Tangri Bandh, and the Industrial Area for the installation of traffic lights.

An official said initially, there was a plan to install traffic lights at six junctions and the tender was also floated accordingly, but later, two more locations (Civil Hospital and SD College) were also included in the plan and the funds were received. With the inclusion of two more locations, a budget of around Rs 1.30 crore would be spent on the project.

While the council had started the process of improving the traffic movement, a large number of stray cattle continued to be a matter of concern for the commuters on the same stretch. Stray cattle could be seen wandering and sitting here and sometimes they came out of nowhere, jeopardising the lives of the commuters.

The Administrator of the Municipal Council Ambala, Sadar, Dr Nirmal Nagar, said, “To improve the traffic management, eight junctions have been identified on the stretch where the ATMS will be installed. The system adapts the timing of the traffic lights based on real-time traffic conditions. It will help in ensuring smooth traffic movement, especially on the locations where traffic police personnel are not deployed. Earlier, the tender was floated for six locations, but for the fourth time, only one bid has been received. There are some issues in the documents of the bidding firm following which a letter has been sent to the concerned firm for clarification. After getting the clarification, the tender will be allotted. Meanwhile, two more locations have been finalised and further process for the tender has been initiated. After the installation of the ATMS at these eight locations and reviewing the results of these, more locations will be covered.” “The stray cattle in the Ambala Sadar area will be shifted to gaushalas soon, for which a tender has been issued. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth and safe commuting on roads,” he added.

