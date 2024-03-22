ADC checks readiness at 15 booths in Nilokheri

Karnal, March 21
Karnal Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Akhil Pilani has directed officials to ensure that the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act is complied with during electioneering. He also appealed to political parties and people to follow the law.
On Thursday, the ADC was in the Nilokheri Assembly constituency, to check the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He checked nearly 15 booths and reviewed the arrangements, including ramps for the differently abled and elderly, water, electricity, toilets and other facilities.
“The enforcement of the model code of conduct has already been in force after the announcement of the general elections, so all political parties, officials and departments should ensure the compliance with the Act,” said the ADC. He got political advertisements from government buildings’ walls removed and directed the officials to ensure no violation of the Act in future. He made it clear that action would be taken if anyone violated the rules. “I checked the preparedness at nearly 15 booths and the arrangements are well in place. We have left no stone unturned in our preparation ,” said Pilani.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...