ADC checks readiness at 15 booths in Nilokheri

Karnal, March 21

Karnal Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Akhil Pilani has directed officials to ensure that the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act is complied with during electioneering. He also appealed to political parties and people to follow the law.

On Thursday, the ADC was in the Nilokheri Assembly constituency, to check the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He checked nearly 15 booths and reviewed the arrangements, including ramps for the differently abled and elderly, water, electricity, toilets and other facilities.

“The enforcement of the model code of conduct has already been in force after the announcement of the general elections, so all political parties, officials and departments should ensure the compliance with the Act,” said the ADC. He got political advertisements from government buildings’ walls removed and directed the officials to ensure no violation of the Act in future. He made it clear that action would be taken if anyone violated the rules. “I checked the preparedness at nearly 15 booths and the arrangements are well in place. We have left no stone unturned in our preparation ,” said Pilani.

