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Home / Haryana / ADC conducts surprise inspections at Balkunj, Open Shelter Home in Yamunanagar

ADC conducts surprise inspections at Balkunj, Open Shelter Home in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:56 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja at Balkunj in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar on Wednesday.
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja conducted surprise inspections at Balkunj, located in Chhachhrauli town of the district and the Open Shelter Home in Yamunnagar and took stock of arrangements.

During the inspection, the children’s protection, education, nutritious food given to the children, cleanliness of the kitchen, records of regular health check-ups and medical check-ups of the children were checked.

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The ADC gave appropriate guidelines to the officials of the shelter home after taking stock of children’s studies, the condition of the library, the availability of computers and study material.

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He said that the safety of children in institutions, the protection of their rights, and their holistic development were key priorities for the government and the administration.

“Children should be integrated into the mainstream of society. Vigilant action to protect children and their rights will certainly improve their development and protection,” the ADC said.

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He urged the children to maintain discipline and work hard for good educational outcomes and extended festive greetings to everyone.

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