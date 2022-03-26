ADC raids tehsil, treasury offices

Yamunanagar, March 25
Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Vigilance Officer Ranjit Kaur conducted a surprise inspection at tehsil and treasury offices in Radaur town of Yamunanagar today.
She checked attendance registers in tehsil and treasury offices and ordered that those employees who were found absent without taking prior permission from authorities should submit the explanation.
She also reviewed the functioning of officers and officials in both offices besides interacting with the people present in those offices.
“I reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in the offices of tehsil and treasury. I directed the naib tehsildar to ensure cleanliness in tehsil office and to make adequate seating arrangements for the general public,” said ADC Ranjit Kaur.
District Planning Officer Sachin Paruthi, Naib Tehsildar Anil Kumar, Assistant Treasurer Poonam Rani and other officials were present.
