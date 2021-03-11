Add-on course certificates given

Kaithal: Certificates of an add-on course based on data analysis started by the Department of Economics of RKSD College were distributed to students on Friday. The head of the department, Prof Virendra Goyal; course coordinators Prof Ritu Walia, Prof Surendra Singh and Prof Suraj Walia; and Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the students.

Gurugram varisty students get jobs

Gurugram: Six students of Gurugram University received placement letters on Friday. Placement coordinator Dr Ashok Khanna said students were was hired by TCS, Sopra Steria, Innostax, Qdesq, Wipro and Yamaha. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar wished students a successful future.

Orientation on technical skills

Hisar: The coders club of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology under the mentorship of the training and placement cell of the college organised a 16-week long orientation programme “Let’s Up Skill” to enhance technical skills of students. More than 300 students from BTech CSE, IT, ECE and MCA courses attended the orientation. The programme has been started by Manish Kumar, alumnus of the university.

Workshop for agri officers

Hisar: A two-day Agriculture Officers’ Workshop, orgainsed by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, concluded on Friday with a call to popularise crop diversification in kharif season. The workshop was organised to finalise the agricultural recommendations to be adopted at farmers’ level to increase the yield of kharif crops. During the workshop, Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj urged the scientists to identify low-water requirement varieties of paddy.