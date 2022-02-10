Addict held for murdering wife, minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 9

The police today arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter in an inebriated state recently.

Confessing to the crime, the accused said he was an addict and he killed his wife and daughter with a pestle in inebriated state on Sunday. The police questioned the accused after taking him on a daylong police remand.

The accused has been identified as Deepak of Bhangrola village. On Saturday night, the accused in an inebriated state attacked his wife Rajnesh and seven-year-old daughter Vidhi with a stone. The mother-daughter duo was rushed to a hospital. While Rajnesh died soon. On Sunday, Vidhi too succumbed in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

On the complaint of Rajnesh’s brother Dinesh Kumar, a case under Section 302, IPC, was registered at Khedki Daula police station and Deepak was arrested today. —