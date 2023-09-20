Addl charge for 2 IPS officers

Chandigarh, September 19
Deputy Inspector General (DIG), State Crime Branch, Panchkula, Hamid Akhtar, will look after the work of DIG, Women Safety, in addition to his own duties, during the leave period of Naazneen Bhasin.
Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Panchkula, Smiti Chaudhary, will look after the work of SP, Women Safety, Panchkula, in addition to her own duties, during the leave period of Karan Goel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe