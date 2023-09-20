Addl charge for 2 IPS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), State Crime Branch, Panchkula, Hamid Akhtar, will look after the work of DIG, Women Safety, in addition to his own duties, during the leave period of Naazneen Bhasin.

Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Panchkula, Smiti Chaudhary, will look after the work of SP, Women Safety, Panchkula, in addition to her own duties, during the leave period of Karan Goel.

#Panchkula