DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / ADGP calls for tech-driven policing

ADGP calls for tech-driven policing

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A two-day training camp for police personnel was organised here, with 619 police personnel and over eight experts from legal institutions associated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) participating.

Advertisement

The camp was inaugurated on Wednesday by ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk, who emphasised that protecting nature requires both legal enforcement and social responsibility. “Haryana is a state bordered by the ancient Aravalli range on one side and the Shivalik range on the other. Therefore, continuous efforts are necessary to ensure clean air and water for citizens living between these two ranges,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of technology, Virk said in the cyber era, the use of technology in investigations not only saves time but also ensures speedy justice. He described the formation of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau as an ambitious initiative and said computers had been provided in all police stations to modernise policing.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Gursharan, an expert from BPR&D, said digital evidence such as drone and Google mapping should be used to monitor the growing number of unauthorised colonies.

Legal expert Deepak Boora, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Excise Department, said the Enforcement Bureau played a key role in preventing the sale of illicit liquor. “Through hallmarking, illegal liquor can be effectively monitored and identified,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts