ADGP calls for tech-driven policing

A two-day training camp for police personnel was organised here, with 619 police personnel and over eight experts from legal institutions associated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) participating.

The camp was inaugurated on Wednesday by ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk, who emphasised that protecting nature requires both legal enforcement and social responsibility. “Haryana is a state bordered by the ancient Aravalli range on one side and the Shivalik range on the other. Therefore, continuous efforts are necessary to ensure clean air and water for citizens living between these two ranges,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of technology, Virk said in the cyber era, the use of technology in investigations not only saves time but also ensures speedy justice. He described the formation of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau as an ambitious initiative and said computers had been provided in all police stations to modernise policing.

On Thursday, Gursharan, an expert from BPR&D, said digital evidence such as drone and Google mapping should be used to monitor the growing number of unauthorised colonies.

Legal expert Deepak Boora, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Excise Department, said the Enforcement Bureau played a key role in preventing the sale of illicit liquor. “Through hallmarking, illegal liquor can be effectively monitored and identified,” he said.