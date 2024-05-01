ADGP given warm send-off by Haryana Police Academy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 30

ADGP Shrikant Jadhav retired after a service of about 30 years. He was given a warm send-off by police rank and file at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

While addressing the retirement parade ceremony at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Jadhav highlighted the importance of uniform and said, “The uniform holds a special power, and it should be used for the welfare of society.”

He inspected the farewell parade and he was bid farewell in an open jeep adorned with flowers with pomp and show.

“We should earn the trust of the people with proper coordination. It is our responsibility to provide legal assistance to every needy person and it should be fulfilled honestly,” said the ADGP.

He stressed the importance of working fearlessly with integrity and honesty, stating that a fearless officer who works with truth and honesty can think differently for society and find solace in doing so.

Jadhav also urged them to always remember the oath taken and fearlessly follow the path of duty.

Praising the personnel of the Haryana Police, he said. “The personnel of the Haryana Police are the best. A good leader can instill more energy into his jawans by encouraging them further.”

He appealed to the police to continue their campaign against drugs. Earlier,

the Director of Haryana Police Academy, Dr CS Rao, welcomed ADGP Jadhav and highlighted his achievements.

