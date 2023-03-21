ADGP office points out laxity in supervision

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 20

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) office in Hisar has pointed out lacunae in the supervision by the senior police official in the matter of conversion of Buddha idol into bars. Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) has started probe in the matter, and also against a member of the Tatlu gang who tried to sell excavated idol reportedly made of ordinary metal in the market,

The CIA-2 unit of the Hansi police had seized the idol from a UP-based labourer, Bablu, on January 12. After nearly 10 days, the cops got it melted and converted it into biscuit size bars. Bablu was reportedly sent away. On March 7, Bablu approached the then IGP, Hisar, Rakesh Kumar Arya, with a complaint against the cops. The IGP marked the complaint to the Hansi SP.

The controversy erupted when the Hansi SP report reached the IGP office (by then ADGP Shrikant Jadhav had taken the charge in Hisar) on March 17. ADGP Jadhav immediately ordered suspension of the cops and an FIR was registered against them as their “criminal intent” was clear from the fact that they got the idol converted into bars presuming it to be made of gold.

SP Nitika Gahlot had tried to defend the CIA team and initially refused to register an FIR despite instruction from the ADGP. The ADGP report had the final say in the matter as not only all cops were placed under suspension, an FIR was also registered against them. In the same case, another FIR was registered against five persons (not cops). AAP leader Manoj Rathi said the role of the SP was also under the scanner to which the Hansi SP denied any laxity on her part.