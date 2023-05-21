ADGP reviews steps to curb drug smuggling

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 20

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Hisar Range, Shrikant Jadhav, today reviewed measures being taken to curb narcotics smuggling in districts included in the range.

A police spokesperson said district-wise teams, constituted by the ADGP, had identified 818 addicts in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi districts. The ADGP had constituted these teams with the target to identify 50 drug affected villages in each district and start working there.