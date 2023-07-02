ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 1

Taking strict action against cops for dereliction in performing their duty, Hisar police range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav suspended city police station SHO Kaptan Singh and transferred the Civil Lines SHO along with three other cops to the police lines.

The ADGP took action yesterday night following reports that the police officials had failed to check consumption of liquor at public places in their respective jurisdiction. The ADGP had also ordered departmental inquiry against Vinod Kumar, SHO of Civil Lines Police Station, SI Balwant Singh, ASI Yudhvir and head constable Satbir Singh.

DSP Headquarters Vinod Shankar has been served a show-cause notice and has been told to explain in three days the reported failure to check incidents of consumption of liquor at public places in their respective areas.

On June 28, the ADGP carried out raids at certain places and caught over 100 persons drinking at public places.