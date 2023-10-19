ADGP tells SP to book inspector

Rohtak, October 18
Following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the state police authorities, Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Hisar range, has ordered the Bhiwani SP to lodge an FIR against Inspector Vijay Tanwar and other police officials under Sections 166, 365, 343, 323 and 34 of the IPC.
The matter pertains to a complaint lodged by a Bhiwani resident regarding his alleged abduction, illegal custody and torture by members of CIA staff, Hansi, led by Vijay Tanwar. “It is also directed that thorough investigation be conducted in a time-bound manner to know the names of other police officials involved,” the order read.
