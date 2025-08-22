DT
Adibadri dam project review: Haryana, Himachal hold joint meeting

Adibadri dam project review: Haryana, Himachal hold joint meeting

Board says it will ensure year-round Saraswati river flow
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:45 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
The Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) today held a meeting with officials of the Himachal Pradesh Government to review technical and administrative aspects of the proposed dam in the Adibadri area of Yamunanagar district.

Chairing the meeting, HSHDB vice-president Dhuman Singh Kirmach said the aim was to expedite the project to realise the dream of reviving the Saraswati.

“In hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh, construction of such dams usually takes 25-30 years. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the project has reached the tender stage within just five years,” Kirmach said.

The official said once completed, the dam would ensure continuous flow of water in the Saraswati.

“With the construction of this dam, farmers will get sufficient water for irrigation and groundwater levels will improve,” he said.

According to Kirmach, the project would also boost religious tourism, as places like Adibadri and Kapal Mochan are expected to draw more devotees, generating employment opportunities for locals.

He recalled that the HSHDB was set up on October 12, 2015 with the objective of reviving the Saraswati by constructing dams, reservoirs and barrages along its paleochannel, while also developing pilgrimage sites and providing amenities for pilgrims and tourists.

“Since its formation, several pilgrimage sites along the Saraswati have been developed. The Haryana Government is fully committed to completing this historic project in a time-bound manner,” Kirmach said.

