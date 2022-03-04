Administration reaches out to families

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 3

As around 100 families of the district wait with bated breath for their children to return, the Gurugram administration is reaching out to anxious parents.

The administration has so far identified families of 91 students who have been stranded in Ukraine and have started meeting their family members.

Officials of the administration are not just updating them on helplines etc but also counselling and providing support to parents in distress. The visits are crucial for parents who are not that tech savvy.

“It’s not just children but even the parents back home who are in distress. They are continuously reaching out to us and we stand by them,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

“My son left Kharkiv in a train and I have not been able to speak to him for the past two days. We had lost all hope but then, the administration got in touch with some other student who was on that train and we could get to know about his well-being. We just hope to get him back,” said Poonam, mother of a youth stuck in Ukraine.