Administration to revive patwar khanas

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 31

In a bid to improve functioning of government offices, the Revenue Department of the district administration has decided to provide proper offices to patwaris.

With the majority of patwari offices/patwar khanas in a poor condition, 65 patwaris of the district had been working from private offices. There have been numerous complaints that revenue officials were unavailable for public interaction and delaying official work. To deal with the issue, the administration has decided to provide them offices so that office and public meeting timings can be adhered to.

“Patwaris are important revenue officials and hundreds of people meet them every day. As they are functioning from private offices, they are not bound by official timings or protocols, which affects the efficiency of the service. We are reviving patwar khanas in tehsils and hopefully, this will streamline the functioning,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The administration has also started to upgrade the infrastructure of tehsil and sub-tehsil offices. Taking the first step in this regard, the administration shifted Badshahpur sub-tehsil to a new building. The tehsil was being run from Community Centre 1, which is in a dilapidated condition. The tehsil has now been shifted to Community Centre 2 in Sector 66.

According to the authorities, an average of 1,200 people visit the tehsil daily and around 110 appointment tokens are issued. The old building neither had enough seating space nor proper washroom facilities. Since it was located on the main road, visitors used to park their vehicles on it, causing traffic jams.

“Gurugram registers properties worth crores, but the revenue offices are decades-old. Officials have been functioning from old and dilapidated buildings with no scope of expansion. We are looking for better places to shift these. The step would benefit both the officials and the public,” added the DC.