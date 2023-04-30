Administration to start paid parking in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 29

The district administration has decided to start a paid parking facility at six points under elevated National Highway-44 to curb the traffic congestion menace in the textile city.

At a meeting of the road safety committee held here today, Deputy Commissioner Virender Dahiya constituted a committee to start the paid parking under the supervision of the SDM, Panipat. The DTO, DSP (Traffic), General Manager, Roadways, and Deputy Municipal Commissioner would be members of the committee.

As per the available information, a total stretch of 2,400 metre under the elevated highway and 14 blocks on 1,800 metre would be dedicated to paid parking for vehicles.

Dahiya said paid parking would start in six out of total 14 blocks under the elevated highway. He said the amount collected from paid parking would be spent upon paintings on pillars of the elevated highway and cleanliness in the city. H said the maintenance of public toilets under the elevated highway would also be entrused to the parking contractor.