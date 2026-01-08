Administrative borders of Mahendragarh frozen for Census

All administrative boundaries of Mahendragarh district have been frozen with effect from December 31, in order to facilitate the Census operation slated to begin in April.

Stating this while chairing a meeting of administrative officials of the district at Narnaul on Wednesday, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar said this time, the Census would be carried out through mobile apps and digital tools.

“Nearly 2,100 enumerators and 350 supervisers will be deployed for the Census operation in Mahendragarh district,” the DC said, adding that the Census would be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, listing and counting of houses will be carried out between April and September. In this phase, each building and house will be given a number and its details will be recorded. After the house count is completed, the second phase of the population census will be conducted. This work will be carried out from February 9 to 28, 2027. A revision round will be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2027, to include those who were left out.

The enumerators and supervisors engaged in the Census work will be given an honorarium of Rs 25,000 (Rs 9,000 for the first phase and Rs 16,000 for the second phase) after the successful completion of both phases.

Capt Manoj remarked that the census was not just a counting exercise, but a cornerstone of the country’s future and infrastructure development. The DC instructed the district officers to ensure that the Census-2027 is carried out with cent percent accuracy and without even the slightest error.

He asked the officials concerned to finalise the list of revenue villages and wards.

“If any village has been fully or partially incorporated into the urban local body, it should be updated accordingly in the list as per the rules,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tarun Pawaria, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, Mahendragarh SDM Kanika Goyal, Kanina SDM Dr Jitender Singh, Nangal SDM Chaudhary Uday Singh, DMC Ranveer Singh, City Magistrate Dr Mangal Sain, Census Division incharge Jasbir Singh and Census District Coordinator Anket were present.