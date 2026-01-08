DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Administrative borders of Mahendragarh frozen for Census

Administrative borders of Mahendragarh frozen for Census

Order to facilitate the Census operation slated to begin in April.

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mahendragarh DC Capt Manoj Kumar chairs a meeting of district officers in Narnaul on Wednesday.
Advertisement

All administrative boundaries of Mahendragarh district have been frozen with effect from December 31, in order to facilitate the Census operation slated to begin in April.

Advertisement

Stating this while chairing a meeting of administrative officials of the district at Narnaul on Wednesday, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar said this time, the Census would be carried out through mobile apps and digital tools.

Advertisement

“Nearly 2,100 enumerators and 350 supervisers will be deployed for the Census operation in Mahendragarh district,” the DC said, adding that the Census would be conducted in two phases.

Advertisement

In the first phase, listing and counting of houses will be carried out between April and September. In this phase, each building and house will be given a number and its details will be recorded. After the house count is completed, the second phase of the population census will be conducted. This work will be carried out from February 9 to 28, 2027. A revision round will be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2027, to include those who were left out.

The enumerators and supervisors engaged in the Census work will be given an honorarium of Rs 25,000 (Rs 9,000 for the first phase and Rs 16,000 for the second phase) after the successful completion of both phases.

Advertisement

Capt Manoj remarked that the census was not just a counting exercise, but a cornerstone of the country’s future and infrastructure development. The DC instructed the district officers to ensure that the Census-2027 is carried out with cent percent accuracy and without even the slightest error.

He asked the officials concerned to finalise the list of revenue villages and wards.

“If any village has been fully or partially incorporated into the urban local body, it should be updated accordingly in the list as per the rules,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tarun Pawaria, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, Mahendragarh SDM Kanika Goyal, Kanina SDM Dr Jitender Singh, Nangal SDM Chaudhary Uday Singh, DMC Ranveer Singh, City Magistrate Dr Mangal Sain, Census Division incharge Jasbir Singh and Census District Coordinator Anket were present.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts