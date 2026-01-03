DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Administrative boundaries frozen as state all set for 1st digital Census

Administrative boundaries frozen as state all set for 1st digital Census

60,000 government staff members to be roped in for first phase

Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi (right) with Director (Census) Lalit Jain during a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo
The state's administrative boundaries have been frozen, with the government setting the ball rolling for the first-of-its-kind digital Census 2027. "To ensure accuracy, uniformity and credibility of data, the administrative boundaries in Haryana have been frozen and no changes will be allowed till the completion of census operations," Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, told the first meeting of the State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC) here today. The meeting reviewed administrative, logistical and operational arrangements to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of the world's largest administrative and statistical exercise.

Recently, the BJP government beat the Census Department's deadline by redrawing Haryana's administrative map by notifying Hansi as the 23rd district and shifting 19 villages from one tehsil to another for administrative convenience and better citizen services.

Like all over India, the house-listing and housing census—Phase-I of Census 2027—will get underway in the state from May 1. For close monitoring and coordination at the grassroots level, the Census will be included as a standing agenda item in monthly district-level review meetings.

Giving details, Lalit Jain, Director (Census), informed that the Census marked a transformational milestone, as the exercise would be conducted in digital mode. Demonstrating Haryana’s technological readiness, he said a 100 per cent digital pre-test using mobile applications was successfully carried out in Panchkula, Hisar and Faridabad, covering a population of over 1 lakh. The state completed the pre-test within the stipulated time frame, receiving appreciation from the Registrar General of India, he added.

For the conduct of the operations, around 60,000 government employees, preferably teachers and other government staff, will be deployed as enumerators and supervisors during the first phase.

Meanwhile, it was informed that for the Census, Haryana will have 23 districts as compared to 21 in 2011, while the number of sub-districts has increased from 75 to 94. Statutory towns have increased from 80 to 88, whereas census towns have declined from 74 to 51.

Urban agglomerations have increased significantly from 12 to 20. The number of villages now stands at 6,523 compared to 6,841 in 2011. House-listing blocks, which were 45,361 in 2011, are around 51,000 for Census 2027.

What boundary freeze means

*The government cannot carve out any district, tehsil, sub-tehsil or block until the completion of Census

*Since Phase-II is set to begin in February-March, 2027, the wait of several towns, including Gohana and Dabwali, for district status is set to get longer

Census in numbers

*Census-2027 to have 23 districts as against 21 in 2011; sub-districts up 94 from 75

*Statutory towns go up to 88 from 80 while census towns down to 51 from 74

*No of villages down to 6,523 from 6,841

*No of house-listing blocks is 51,000, up from 45,361 in 2011

