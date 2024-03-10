Administrative judge visits Kaithal court, jail

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Kaithal division, Justice Vikas Bahl, visited the district court and jail premises here. He planted saplings on the court premises and inaugurated a laundry unit in the jail.

District and Sessions Judge Ritu YK Behl, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Prashant Panwar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana, Bar Association President Baljinder Singh Malik, and Guhla Bar Association President Surendra Handa, along with other officials, welcomed Justice Bahl on the court premises.

During his visit, Justice Bahl held a meeting and emphasised the need for the expeditious resolution of pending cases, aiming to minimise case backlogs.

Justice Bahl highlighted the cordial relationship between the bench and the bar, stressing the commitment of advocates in delivering speedy justice to the common man. He assured to make every possible effort for the construction of new chambers to provide enhanced facilities to lawyers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Danish Gupta, Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar, and other judges were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Karnal