Administrative judge visits Kaithal court, jail

Karnal, March 9
Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Kaithal division, Justice Vikas Bahl, visited the district court and jail premises here. He planted saplings on the court premises and inaugurated a laundry unit in the jail.
District and Sessions Judge Ritu YK Behl, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Prashant Panwar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana, Bar Association President Baljinder Singh Malik, and Guhla Bar Association President Surendra Handa, along with other officials, welcomed Justice Bahl on the court premises.
During his visit, Justice Bahl held a meeting and emphasised the need for the expeditious resolution of pending cases, aiming to minimise case backlogs.
Justice Bahl highlighted the cordial relationship between the bench and the bar, stressing the commitment of advocates in delivering speedy justice to the common man. He assured to make every possible effort for the construction of new chambers to provide enhanced facilities to lawyers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Danish Gupta, Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar, and other judges were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...